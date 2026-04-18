Historic map uncovers exact site of Shakespeare’s London residence

For centuries, William Shakespeare has been closely associated with Stratford-upon-Avon, where his early life unfolded. Yet his professional legacy was forged in London—a place that, until now, has offered surprisingly few concrete traces of his domestic life.

A chance discovery connects the playwright more closely to the capital

A newly uncovered 17th-century map is beginning to change that. Discovered by Lucy Munro of King’s College London, the document identifies the precise location of the only London property Shakespeare is known to have purchased. Historians had long placed the house somewhere near the Blackfriars Theatre, but its exact position remained uncertain.

The map reveals a substantial L-shaped building within the former Blackfriars precinct, an area that evolved after the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. Once a Dominican friary, the site had been repurposed into a mix of residential and commercial spaces, including the indoor playhouse partly owned by Shakespeare.