Historic map uncovers exact site of Shakespeare’s London residence

For centuries, William Shakespeare has been closely associated with Stratford-upon-Avon, where his early life unfolded. Yet his professional legacy was forged in London—a place that, until now, has offered surprisingly few concrete traces of his domestic life.
A newly uncovered 17th-century map is beginning to change that. Discovered by Lucy Munro of King’s College London, the document identifies the precise location of the only London property Shakespeare is known to have purchased. Historians had long placed the house somewhere near the Blackfriars Theatre, but its exact position remained uncertain.
The map reveals a substantial L-shaped building within the former Blackfriars precinct, an area that evolved after the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. Once a Dominican friary, the site had been repurposed into a mix of residential and commercial spaces, including the indoor playhouse partly owned by Shakespeare.
By the time he acquired the property in 1613, Blackfriars remained a desirable address, though its reputation was shifting. Wealthy residents still lived nearby, even as the presence of theatres introduced a more contested cultural atmosphere. The location—just a short walk from the playhouse—raises the possibility that Shakespeare spent more time in London during his later years than previously assumed.
While it is unclear whether he lived in the house or rented it out, its size and proximity to his professional interests suggest it may have served as a working base. Scholars speculate that he could have written parts of Henry VIII and The Two Noble Kinsmen there, both collaborations with John Fletcher.
The property remained in Shakespeare’s family until 1665, when it was sold by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Hall Nash Barnard. It was destroyed the following year in the Great Fire of London, which erased much of medieval London.
Today, only fragments of the original friary survive. Street names and nearby buildings hint at the area’s theatrical past, offering a faint but tangible connection to Shakespeare’s life in the city that shaped his work.
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