Diplomat Abhay K. translates his journey through Africa into a book of poems

From journeys to verse

Many of the poems emerged from Abhay’s own travels. He lived in Madagascar for three-and-a-half years and travelled to countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mauritius and Comoros. “I experienced its astounding beauty, diversity and underlying unity first hand during my travels, which gradually became poems,” he says.

One of the moments that stayed with him most deeply took place in Kenya’s Masai Mara. After spending an entire day on safari without seeing any lions, he had begun to lose hope. Then, just before sunset, on the drive back, he spotted a pride of lions resting on the path. “That'll be forever etched in mind and the learned lesson of not giving up hope till the end,” he says.

Another memory comes from Durban, where Abhay encountered a portrait of Nelson Mandela at the Phoenix Settlement, showing him casting his vote.

Poetry speaks

Abhay believes poetry allows him to do something with history that nonfiction cannot. “Poetry allows me to become the character and speak in the first person. You’ll find Ramesses the Great [the Egyptian Pharaoh], Mansa Musa [his reign is regarded as the zenith of Mali's power] or Shaka Zulu [an influential Zulu monarch] speaking through these poems, rather than the poet,” he notes.

In one poem, coffee becomes the speaker. Since coffee originates in Ethiopia, Abhay saw it as an “essential alphabet of Africa”. “Well, I felt that coffee should get a chance to tell its own interesting story,” he says. Through poetry, he says, even an everyday object can tell its own tale.

It is also a form that, in Abhay’s view, remains relevant in an age of shrinking attention spans. “With the decline in our attention spans, all we can manage to read on our portable devices is a short poem at a time,” he says. “Something succinct, rich in feelings, and something we can engage with, in a short span of time.”

Abhay is now working on a similar project closer to home. After spending the last few years travelling across India, he says he has already begun discovering new “alphabets” that could define India. If The Alphabets of Africa is any indication, that next journey promises to be just as expansive.

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith