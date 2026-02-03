Crossing A Boundary: Talking existential questions with Jhumpa Lahiri

Nuanced outsiderism

Roman Stories has shown a shift in the way Lahiri has so far written the outsider experience. Perhaps because it is too close to the bone, some of the Bengali characters in her earlier works were verbose and identitarian, bent on needless unpeeling of the particularities of their culture.

In Roman Stories there are no whiners; the writing is tighter and the conditions of immigrant life, having to negotiate language, culture and alienation feel real. Even the Immigrant Kid —it is implied that many of them are from the global south—is hard boiled.

In ‘Boundary’, the first story of the collection, the immigrant child, whose parents manage a holiday home patronised by city people, knows what is generosity and what are leftovers, and takes it on her chin. In ‘The Steps’, an aged Italian widow hazards a walk to the market as she does not want her groceries delivered by boys from another country. The anthology thus uncovers what it looks like from the other side, from the point of view of those who already live in a city, when they encounter difference in the form of immigrants or feel unsettled when a new wave of people come into their spaces.

The discussion moderated by Anastasio also touched on the various layers and “possibilities of not belonging”, the role language plays in that process, and Lahiri’s moving in between languages as expressions of her “search, curiosity and attentiveness”.