The return of Kiran Desai

Kiran is a writer of rare appearances and even rarer words. A winner of the 2006 Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award for The Inheritance of Loss, she returned to the literary spotlight in 2025 with the novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, a book after nearly 20 years. The book, also nominated for the 2025 Booker Prize, follows Sunny and Sonia — two immigrants from India to the US — who chance upon each other on a train in India. Set between 1996 and 2002, the novel traces their romance while moving across geographies, histories, and emotional distances.

Returning to the festival after almost 15 years, Kiran said she was elated to be back among readers. Though the novel took over two decades to complete — with an initial draft running over 5,000 pages later condensed to 688 — she described writing as a deeply “spiritual discipline and daily labour”, crediting it to the discipline of her last book. “Everything in my life is so that I can get up and work, like an ant or a bee or an earthworm taking one little morsel of real life and transposing it into artistic life,” she said at the press conference.

Nair drew attention to Kiran’s signature lyricism, reading aloud a passage from The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny — describing a house help in Allahabad, her head and face covered with a sari the colour of dust as she sweeps the house into the veranda. Kiran responded with visible delight, calling it “the heart of the book”, and revealed that the image came from childhood memories of her grandparents’ home in Allahabad. The novel is built from tiny observations — an ant in the grass, the colour of a sari — details that anchor vast histories of displacement in lived experience. “These details are what make us human.”