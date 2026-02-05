Did you know Manga books are printed back to front for a reason?

To answer the question of why Manga is printed from right to left, one has to go back to the origins of the books. Remember that they come from Japan and were originally written in Japanese. The manga that we now read is a translated form of the original but maintains all the flavours of the original text.

In Japan, the alphabet or written texts align from top to bottom in different columns, which start from right to left. Thus, the actual Japanese text is read from right to left, unlike Western writing, which is from left to right. Now, since the original text is right-to-left, naturally, the flipping of the pages also happens backwards. This makes the whole book appear to have been printed from back to front.