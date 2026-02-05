Paromita Vohra on intimacy, power and Agents of Ishq at 10

Over the last decade, Agents of Ishq has grown into one of India’s most significant digital spaces for conversations around sexuality and relationships — a place where Indians felt comfortable enough to share their most private experiences. Through videos, essays, illustrations and personal narratives, the platform offered an alternative to both moral policing and imported Western frameworks.

A decade of intimacy

Now, as Agents of Ishq completes over ten years, Vohra has brought together a selection of these voices in her new book, Love, Sex and India: The Agents of Ishq Anthology (Westland). The book gathers personal essays and narratives on desire, heartbreak, friendship, shame, pleasure, consent and self-discovery, mapping how intimacy has been lived and negotiated in a rapidly changing India.

“These ten years have been very particular in the history of intimacy,” Vohra says. “We’ve seen dating apps, the Me Too movement, greater queer visibility, but also tremendous violence and pushback on rights. And yet, people keep trying to live fully, even in oppositional realities.”

According to Vohra, Agents of Ishq stood out because it refused to be prescriptive. “We never told people how to live. We wanted to create a garden of different journeys,” she explains. “Stories about love and sex are often used to justify political ideas. We didn’t want that. We wanted full human renditions.”

Soon, readers began sending in their own experiences — unprompted, unfiltered and deeply personal. “Every time one person shared honestly, others felt encouraged to do the same. The stories enabled each other,” she says.

The decision to condense and curate this vast archive into a book was shaped by both reflection and urgency. “The internet today is an endless scroll. Attention is scattered,” Vohra says. “Reading a book in privacy is a different experience. It allows deeper engagement and creates a space to connect emotionally.”

The anthology is organised into six thematic sections and features over 45 stories from across the platform’s history. Rather than being arranged around labels like “violence” or “consent,” the sections focus on emotional journeys — realisations, unlearning, confusion, courage and healing.

“The stories give space for reflection on one’s own life,” Vohra says. “That journey can be funny, painful, quiet or celebratory.”