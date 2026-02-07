Playing God and Other Plans: A conversation with Adrian Woolfson

For nearly four billion years, life on Earth evolved blindly. Natural selection tinkered, mutations accumulated, and organisms changed without foresight or design. Evolution, as scientists often say, had no plan.

A conversation with Adrian Woolfson on his new book

Adrian Woolfson believes that era is ending. The physician-turned-scientist and co-founder of Genyro, a California-based biotechnology company specialising in synthetic genome design and construction, argues that humanity has entered a new phase known as generative biology: one in which life itself can be engineered deliberately. With artificial intelligence now capable of designing DNA sequences and new tools able to chemically build entire genomes, biology is becoming programmable.

In his book The Future of Our Species (Bloomsbury), Woolfson calls this a civilisational turning point — perhaps the most consequential technological shift in human history. In conversation, he explains why AI-generated genomes are already a reality, how his team’s technology is accelerating DNA synthesis, and why ethics must evolve just as quickly as science.