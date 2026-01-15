Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko follow-up, American Hagwon, will explore Korean education obsession

Min Jin Lee’s first novel since her million-selling Pachinko is a long book that grew out of a basic question: What do Koreans care most about?

“We’re obsessed with education, and it became my obsession over why Koreans care so much,” says Lee, whose American Hagwon, scheduled for September 29, will likely be one of the year's most anticipated books. Hagwons are for-profit tutoring centres — sometimes likened to “cram schools” — where Koreans of all ages receive instruction for everything from English to guitar to cooking. Any language school or organisation that gives private lesson music classes” can be considered a Hagwon, Lee says.

All about Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko follow-up American Hagwon

The author, 57, calls herself an “accidental historian,” a novelist who uses broad narratives to unearth the past, make sense of the present and explore race, gender and class among other issues. American Hagwon is the third of a planned quartet about Korea and the Korean diaspora that began with Free Food for Millionaires in 2007 and continued a decade later with Pachinko, a National Book Award finalist that was adapted by Apple TV+ into a series and has been translated into dozens of languages.

In 2024, The New York Times ranked Pachinko at No. 15 among the best novels of the 21st century.