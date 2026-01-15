Jordan Addison faces legal trouble again after Tampa arrest

Also, with all the commotion going on, Minnesota Vikings star Jordan Addison has continuously found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. On January 12, the 23-year-old wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of the morning in Tampa, Florida. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have Jordan being arrested by the Seminole Police Department at around 3.45 am. The arrest was made at the address listed as that of Semole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was booked for trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and was subsequently released on a $500 cash bond.
Specific details of the altercation remain limited, but reports indicate that the incident involved a refusal to leave a restaurant on the premises despite numerous requests from the staff.
The team’s position
The arrest comes at a sensitive time for the Vikings, who recently wrapped up a season that did not include a playoff berth. At a season-ending news conference on Tuesday, coach Kevin O'Connell was cautious not to rush to judgment.
"I don't want to speculate on that in any way, shape or form," O'Connell told reporters. "I do think we've got to get as many facts and find out exactly what happened."
The General Manager of the Bills, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, echoed that same feeling saying that Jordan "is a joy to be around 99 percent of the time," but admitted that this series of incidents cannot be factored out of any conversation about his future with the organization.
A growing pattern?
This is not Jordan’s first arrest with the law. Before, he previously served a three-game suspension during the early part of the 2025 season due to a DUI arrest in 2024. Also in 2023, he was cited for speeding at 140 mph in a road marked for a speed of 55 mph. Jordan’s lawyers, Younger & Associates, have already fought back, saying they have launched an investigation into the possibility of filing a case for false arrest. They stated they are confident that Jordan will be completely exonerated of the charges against him.