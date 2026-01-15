Jordan Addison faces legal trouble again after Tampa arrest

The team’s position

The arrest comes at a sensitive time for the Vikings, who recently wrapped up a season that did not include a playoff berth. At a season-ending news conference on Tuesday, coach Kevin O'Connell was cautious not to rush to judgment.

"I don't want to speculate on that in any way, shape or form," O'Connell told reporters. "I do think we've got to get as many facts and find out exactly what happened."

The General Manager of the Bills, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, echoed that same feeling saying that Jordan "is a joy to be around 99 percent of the time," but admitted that this series of incidents cannot be factored out of any conversation about his future with the organization.

A growing pattern?

This is not Jordan’s first arrest with the law. Before, he previously served a three-game suspension during the early part of the 2025 season due to a DUI arrest in 2024. Also in 2023, he was cited for speeding at 140 mph in a road marked for a speed of 55 mph. Jordan’s lawyers, Younger & Associates, have already fought back, saying they have launched an investigation into the possibility of filing a case for false arrest. They stated they are confident that Jordan will be completely exonerated of the charges against him.