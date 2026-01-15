Zubeen Garg was severely intoxicated, had declined life jacket: Report

Popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket last September, a coroner's court in Singapore was told on Wednesday. Zubeen, 52, was with a yacht party on September 19, 2025, when he died of drowning a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Here’s the latest update on the Zubeen Garg case

The singer initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court in the opening of the inquiry, a news publication reported. At the time, Zubeen was also severely intoxicated and several witnesses saw him trying to swim back to the yacht when he went limp and began floating with his face in the water, the Channel said quoting the officer.

Zubeen was promptly rescued back to the yacht and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered to him, but he was pronounced dead later that same day. The singer had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode in 2024, the court was told.

However, it is unclear if he had taken his regular medicine for epilepsy on the day of the incident, with the evidence of eyewitnesses insufficient to establish that he had actually taken it, it was added.

The Singapore police do not suspect any foul play in his death, according to the Channel report. A total of 35 witnesses are slated for the inquiry, including witnesses on the yacht, the boat captain, police officers and paramedics.

The chief investigating officer in the case told the court that Zubeen and 20-odd people on the yacht, including his friends and colleagues, had some snacks, drinks and alcohol on the boat. Several witnesses said they saw Zubeen drinking alcohol, with one witness saying he had consumed a few cups of liquor, gin and whisky, along with a few sips of Guinness Stout, the Channel said.

“When he decided to resume swimming, Zubeen was offered a second, smaller life jacket, but he declined to wear it. He entered the water without a life jacket and started swimming in the direction of Lazarus Island alone,” said the chief investigating officer.