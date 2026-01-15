O Romeo trailer launch cancelled amid legal trouble, makers have cited security concern as a reason

The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week. It claims that O Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light. Hence, she has asked for Rs. 2 crores for the same. Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to stall or cancel the film’s release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction.

O Romeo marks the inaugural project of the duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj, and also the reunion of Vishal Bhardwaj with actor Shahid Kapoor after eight and a half years. The pair has previously produced successful films like Kaminey in 2009, Haider in 2014, and Rangoon in 2017. O Romeo also represents the initiative of Triptii Dimri’s first collaboration with the director and Shahid Kapoor.

The teaser, which has been released recently, showcases a storyline based on some unseen love, passion, and drama. Along with the leads, the teaser has demonstrated the involvement of some amazing actors, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal, who is seen performing an extraordinary role.