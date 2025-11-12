Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 has been postponed due to security reasons

The filming of Cocktail 2 in Delhi has been delayed due to the explosion at the Red Fort that left the capital on edge and further tightened security checks. The Delhi filming schedule of Cocktail 2 was scheduled to commence this week. However, the production team subsequently deferred filming, given the still-maturing security context and the levels of hazardous air quality. The Cocktail 2 filming scheduling change in Delhi was simply deemed a safety precaution in the wake of the blast near the metro at Red Fort.

Cocktail 2 faces delay amid security and pollution concerns

The production team of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, confirmed the Delhi filming would take place at a later time this year. A temporary plan was to film key outdoor sequences across Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk and India Gate; however, it was reported by local authorities that filming should not occur until safety protocols were implemented and hazardous air quality conditions improved. The Cocktail 2 shooting in Delhi was partly due to increasing crew health and logistical concerns around the still secure spray context of the city.