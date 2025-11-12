Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 has been postponed due to security reasons

The filming of Cocktail 2 in Delhi has been delayed due to the explosion at the Red Fort that left the capital on edge and further tightened security checks. The Delhi filming schedule of Cocktail 2 was scheduled to commence this week. However, the production team subsequently deferred filming, given the still-maturing security context and the levels of hazardous air quality. The Cocktail 2 filming scheduling change in Delhi was simply deemed a safety precaution in the wake of the blast near the metro at Red Fort.
The production team of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, confirmed the Delhi filming would take place at a later time this year. A temporary plan was to film key outdoor sequences across Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk and India Gate; however, it was reported by local authorities that filming should not occur until safety protocols were implemented and hazardous air quality conditions improved. The Cocktail 2 shooting in Delhi was partly due to increasing crew health and logistical concerns around the still secure spray context of the city.
Shahid Kapoor, known for stellar performances in Haider, Kabir Singh, and the recent Bloody Daddy, returns to romantic drama in Cocktail 2. His pairing is with Kriti Sanon, who had just won a National Film Award for Mimi and maintains her successful streak after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her roles in Pushpa and Mission Majnu, joins this ensemble for the first time in this ensemble, making this really one of the most-awaited collaborations in Bollywood this year.
The filming that started this summer wrapped up in Europe, capturing some picturesque parts of Italy and France. The Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 was put on hold, and the shooting is expected to resume once the situation in the capital gets better. Despite these setbacks, the fans are excited for this stylish sequel to bring a refreshing spin to love, friendship, and urban lifestyles.