Sherlyn Chopra removes breast implants, says she’s done with ‘excess baggage’

Sherlyn Chopra has never exactly been the “blend-in-the-crowd” type. She’s been bold, unapologetic, and usually a few decibels louder than Bollywood’s comfort level. But this time, her headline isn’t about shock value — it’s about shedding it. Quite literally.

Sherlyn Chopra embraces natural self after breast implant reversal

The model-actress announced she’s going under the knife again, not for augmentation but for reversal. After years of living with breast implants, Sherlyn decided to get them removed, citing “chronic pain” in her back, chest, and shoulders. And then she dropped a line that deserves to be stitched on every airport hoodie: “Live life with no excess baggage.”