Kim Kardashian slams family psychic after bar exam failure

Kim Kardashian has unleashed a furious TikTok rant against her family’s psychics after they predicted she would pass her recent bar exam, a prediction, which turned out to be spectacularly wrong.

Psychic Slam: Kim Kardashian slams seers post legal exam failure

The reality star, 45, who has been studying to be a lawyer via an apprenticeship route in California since 2019, announced over the weekend that she’d failed the main bar examination. But it was the mislaid spiritual guidance that really seemed to get under her skin.

In a video shared to TikTok as she prepared for mother Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash, Kardashian didn’t hold back. “All of the fing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all fing full of s***,” she declared.