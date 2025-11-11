Kim Kardashian slams family psychic after bar exam failure

Kim Kardashian has unleashed a furious TikTok rant against her family’s psychics after they predicted she would pass her recent bar exam, a prediction, which turned out to be spectacularly wrong.
The reality star, 45, who has been studying to be a lawyer via an apprenticeship route in California since 2019, announced over the weekend that she’d failed the main bar examination. But it was the mislaid spiritual guidance that really seemed to get under her skin.
In a video shared to TikTok as she prepared for mother Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash, Kardashian didn’t hold back. “All of the fing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all fing full of s***,” she declared.
They all collectively-maybe four of them-have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars; don't believe anything they say, the Skims mogul continued.
Kardashian first announced her result on Instagram on Saturday November 8, saying, “Well, I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.” She vowed to continue her six-year legal journey, adding that “Falling short isn’t failure—it’s fuel.”
The star, who previously passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt in 2021, has kept her resolve despite the setback. Perhaps she will think twice before consulting a crystal ball for her next career update.