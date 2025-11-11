Dalai Lama’s meditation album earns first Grammy nomination, celebrating peace and unity

Meditation: Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Awards and will compete in the category Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. Other nominees in the category include Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story; Trevor Noah - Into The Uncut Grass; Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir; and Fab Morvan - You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli.

Music meets mindfulness: Dalai Lama’s first Grammy nomination!

The album features the global spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate alongside sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, multi-Grammy and Emmy Award–winning producer, author and composer Kabir Sehgal, and acclaimed sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, they unite India’s classical heritage with voices from around the world, creating an artistic dialogue between reflection and sound.

Meditation: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama presents his meditative insights paired with music, weaving spoken word and sound into a message that transcends borders. It is a celebration of humanity’s shared values — peace, kindness, compassion, mindfulness, human unity and hope. The album reflects both India’s classical heritage and the richness of international traditions.

Amjad Ali Khan states, "As a family, we are deeply honoured to share our collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For many years, His Holiness has been a guiding light in our lives. His timeless message of peace, compassion, and hope continues to inspire not only our music, but our way of being. Together, with the contributions of many remarkable artists, we have sought to create a work that celebrates the values His Holiness embodies and shares them with listeners around the world. May this music serve as a gentle reminder that peace, kindness, and hope are not only possible — they are essential.”

Amjad Ali Khan was nominated for a Grammy, for his album Ancient Sounds which featured Iraqi-American oud soloist Rahim AlHaj in the Best Traditional World Music Album category in 2009. However, 90-year-old His Holiness The Dalai Lama has been nominated for the Grammy for the first time. The award ceremony is scheduled for February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Guest artists on the album include Grammy-winning American singer- songwriter- actress Andra Day; multi-Grammy Award–winning American saxophonist-flutist- composer Ted Nash; Grammy-nominated Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova; Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, multi-Grammy Award–winning Peruvian-American percussionist-composer-producer Tony Succar; Canadian-American singer-songwriter-composer Rufus Wainwright representing diverse musical traditions and genres. Their involvement underscores the universal resonance of His Holiness’ message.

Other contenders from India for the awards under other categories include Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia, spotlighting India’s global musical influence across genres at the 68th Grammy Awards.