Shakti secures double Grammy nomination, Shankar Mahadevan dedicates honour to Zakir Hussain

Shakti, an Indian fusion band, has done it again — bringing prestige to the country, with two major nominations at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards. The latest album of the band titled Mind Explosion, has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album category, while the song Shrini’s Dream is in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Shankar Mahadevan dedicates Grammy nomination to Zakir Hussain

This achievement comes after their Grammy win for the album This Moment at the 2024 ceremony. However, the new nominations are tinged with sadness, as singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who now leads the legendary band, has dedicated the honours to the group’s late co-founder, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died in December 2024.

“Unfortunately, Zakir saheb is no more, so we are dedicating his album to him,” shared Mahadevan, reflecting upon the deep connection. “He and John McLaughlin started Shakti 50 years back, and I came in the year 2000. leading it now, it’s a blessing, really.”