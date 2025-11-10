Renuka Shahane slams trolls body-shaming Aishwarya Rai

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane comes forward in staunch defense of fellow actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against constant scrutiny, much of it around her post-pregnancy weight gain and high-profile red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. In a candid interview, Renuka labeled the public conversation surrounding Aishwarya’s body “unfair” and “insensitive”.

If you don’t have anything nice to say, just shut your mouth: Renuka Shahane on body shaming

This former Miss World has been repeatedly targeted with scathing criticism and trolling ever since she gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. Many have commented on her figure.

Speaking with a, Renuka pointed to Aishwarya’s enduring professional status and asked why the focus should be so much on her looks. “Should we not celebrate her consistent achievements over the years?” she asked. “It doesn't take one minute for a big company to drop you. And she has been the brand ambassador for the company for years and she is representing us year in, year out.”