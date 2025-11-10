Renuka Shahane slams trolls body-shaming Aishwarya Rai

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane comes forward in staunch defense of fellow actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against constant scrutiny, much of it around her post-pregnancy weight gain and high-profile red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. In a candid interview, Renuka labeled the public conversation surrounding Aishwarya’s body “unfair” and “insensitive”.
This former Miss World has been repeatedly targeted with scathing criticism and trolling ever since she gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. Many have commented on her figure.
Speaking with a, Renuka pointed to Aishwarya’s enduring professional status and asked why the focus should be so much on her looks. “Should we not celebrate her consistent achievements over the years?” she asked. “It doesn't take one minute for a big company to drop you. And she has been the brand ambassador for the company for years and she is representing us year in, year out.”
The message of Renuka to critics was clear, “Please don’t do it. If you don’t have anything nice to say, just shut your mouth.”
The actress further acknowledged the “immense pressure” put on female actors these days, which social media further amplifies. She spoke out against the unrealistic expectation for women to “be as slim as earlier” immediately after becoming a mother.
Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, had earlier called out the body-shaming, telling a news portal that the comments were “extremely insensitive” and that people often forget she is “also a woman and now a mother.”
Aishwarya was last seen in the critically acclaimed box office success Ponniyin Selvan II, while Renuka Shahane recently featured in the Marathi film Devmanus.