Celebs

Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively named her home office 'Buckingham Palace'

In an October deposition, Justin Baldoni said that Blake Lively dubbed her home office 'Buckingham Palace' because of the large number of celebrities who set foot there
Blake Lively
Blake Lively named her home office 'Buckingham Palace'
Updated on
2 min read

Actor and filmmaker, Justin Baldoni has made another claim about actor and It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. The two have been locked in a lawsuit for quite some time after Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment.

In a claim that he included in an October deposition, Justin said that Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds have a name for her home office! She allegedly calls it 'Buckingham Palace' because of the large number of celebrities who "walked through" the place.

Blake Lively allegedly asked all meetings related to It Ends With Us be held in her 'Buckingham Palace' office

Justin Baldoni, in a deposition dated October 6, 2025, had said that Blake Lively calls her home office 'Buckingham Palace' and had made the request to schedule all meetings for It Ends With Us in that office.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us (2024)

The actor-filmmaker had further said that as far as he remembers, the office was located at Blake's penthouse apartment.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively had worked together on the 2024 movie, It Ends With Us, directed by Justin himself. However, in December 2024, a few months after the movie's release, Blake, 38, accused Justin, 41 of sexual harassment and sued him. The actor made other allegations including breach of contract, retaliation, infliction of emotional distress, lost wages and invasion of privacy.

He immediately denied and made a countersuit. In that suit, Justin made defamation and extortion accusations against both Blake and Ryan, 49. However, his suit was dismissed by a judge.

The legal battle made headlines all over the world and sparked major debate around truth claim of Blake Lively's suit. The case, as things now stand, will not go to trial before May, 2026.

During the ongoing legal feud between the two stars, Justin Baldoni has referenced to the meetings held for It Ends With Us numerous times alleging that the couple had insulted him on several occasions.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds splitting? Curious Instagram activity sparks separation rumours
buckingham palace
Blake Lively
It Ends With Us
Justin Baldoni
home office named 'Buckingham Palace'
sexual harassment lawsuit
legal feud

Related Stories

No stories found.