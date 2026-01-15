Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively named her home office 'Buckingham Palace'

The actor-filmmaker had further said that as far as he remembers, the office was located at Blake's penthouse apartment.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively had worked together on the 2024 movie, It Ends With Us, directed by Justin himself. However, in December 2024, a few months after the movie's release, Blake, 38, accused Justin, 41 of sexual harassment and sued him. The actor made other allegations including breach of contract, retaliation, infliction of emotional distress, lost wages and invasion of privacy.

He immediately denied and made a countersuit. In that suit, Justin made defamation and extortion accusations against both Blake and Ryan, 49. However, his suit was dismissed by a judge.

The legal battle made headlines all over the world and sparked major debate around truth claim of Blake Lively's suit. The case, as things now stand, will not go to trial before May, 2026.

During the ongoing legal feud between the two stars, Justin Baldoni has referenced to the meetings held for It Ends With Us numerous times alleging that the couple had insulted him on several occasions.