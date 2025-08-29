Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds splitting? Curious Instagram activity sparks separation rumours

Things are not looking well for long-time couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as their ongoing legal battle with It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni drags on.

Is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Instagram activity pointing to the couple's separation or divorce?

Fans were quick to notice that The Adam Project actor did not post any birthday wishes for Blake on social media, when she turned 38 on August 25, and has also seemingly archived or deleted a couple of their past pictures together.

Influencer Dana Bowling posted a video, on Instagram, in which she stated that "Reynonds posted nothing about Lively on her birthday."

"She didn't share anything from him. He didn't post anything. He was posting about his soccer team, but did not post about her," she said. The TikToker shared in her viral video that while scrolling through Ryan Reynolds' Instagram feed, the last post she found that included Blake Lively was in July 2024.

“This is before It Ends With Us (controversy). Before the big drama started. That's the last time you see her on his feed,” she said.

The couple got married in September 2012 and have four children together. They have remained in the spotlight since late 2024, after Blake got caught in a major legal battle with Justin Baldoni.