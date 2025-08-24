Blake Lively to star in Lionsgate’s new action rom-com The Survival List

Blake Lively has signed on for a new film with Lionsgate, an action romantic comedy titled The Survival List. It puts her back on the big screen in a mix of adventure and humour, something audiences have not seen from her in a while.
The film follows Annie, a sharp reality TV producer who ends up on a new show against her wishes. The show pairs Annie with Chopper Lane, a popular survival expert. But when a shipwreck leaves them stuck on a deserted island, things quickly change. Annie realises Chopper’s tough image is only for the cameras. He has no real survival skills. With no choice, she takes control and tries to work out how they can manage on their own.
The role of Chopper has not been cast yet, which makes the project more intriguing. Whoever steps into that part will have to play opposite the It Ends with Us actress in a dynamic that mixes comedy, rivalry, and a hint of romance.
This is not Blake’s first time working with Lionsgate. She last worked with Lionsgate on A Simple Favor in 2018, which turned into a fan favourite. Its follow-up, Another Simple Favor, released earlier this year and brought her back on screen with Anna Kendrick.
The Survival List is also Lively’s first theatrical project since It Ends with Us in 2024. The film, directed by Justin Baldoni and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, drew strong box office numbers. Reactions, however, were split. While many welcomed the adaptation, others felt it strayed too far from the book. The cast also included Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate.
For Blake, this new role is a chance to shift gears. An action rom-com with survival themes feels lighter, yet still sharp enough to test her range. With casting still in progress and production details under wraps, the film is one to watch.
