Blake Lively to star in Lionsgate’s new action rom-com The Survival List

Blake Lively has signed on for a new film with Lionsgate, an action romantic comedy titled The Survival List. It puts her back on the big screen in a mix of adventure and humour, something audiences have not seen from her in a while.

The film follows Annie, a sharp reality TV producer who ends up on a new show against her wishes. The show pairs Annie with Chopper Lane, a popular survival expert. But when a shipwreck leaves them stuck on a deserted island, things quickly change. Annie realises Chopper’s tough image is only for the cameras. He has no real survival skills. With no choice, she takes control and tries to work out how they can manage on their own.