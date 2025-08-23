Why was Jacob Elordi cast in Frankenstein after Andrew Garfield dropped out?

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming movie, Frankenstein, will have limited theatrical release on October 17, 2025. The film is based on the famous eponymous novel by Mary Shelley. In a recent interview, the director revealed why he cast Jacob Elordi after Andrew Garfield dropped out.

"Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity. I cast him because of his eyes", said del Toro. Jacob Elordi was cast as "the Creature" after Andrew Garfield left the job due to scheduling issues.

Jacob Elordi to play "the Creature" in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro also praised Jacob Elordi's acting skills, appreciating his performance in Saltburn. The 60 year old director said, "I saw Saltburn and I loved his innocence and openness."

The director seemed to be happy about the recast as he opened up about their "supernaturally good connection". He further said, “Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature”.