Why was Jacob Elordi cast in Frankenstein after Andrew Garfield dropped out?

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming movie, Frankenstein, will have limited theatrical release on October 17, 2025. The film is based on the famous eponymous novel by Mary Shelley. In a recent interview, the director revealed why he cast Jacob Elordi after Andrew Garfield dropped out.
"Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity. I cast him because of his eyes", said del Toro. Jacob Elordi was cast as "the Creature" after Andrew Garfield left the job due to scheduling issues.
Guillermo del Toro also praised Jacob Elordi's acting skills, appreciating his performance in Saltburn. The 60 year old director said, "I saw Saltburn and I loved his innocence and openness."
The director seemed to be happy about the recast as he opened up about their "supernaturally good connection". He further said, “Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature”.
Talking about the pressure of the last-minute replacement, makeup artist Mike Hill revealed Jacob Elordi only had nine weeks to prepare for the complicated look that the character required. The process was smooth because Jacob was "everything rolled into one", according to Mike.
Jacob Elordi talked about the "different layers" to his costume. It would take hours for him to transform into his character, and he lost all sense of time. "I didn’t do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time”, Jacob said.
Andrew Garfield had been disappointed for having to give the role up. However, he added, "meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that, ‘No, maybe he needed that experience more than me.’"
Frankenstein will have its world premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025. The movie will be available on Netflix from November 7, 2025, for fans worldwide.
The Guillermo del Toro movie will also cast Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson and others.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.