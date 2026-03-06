Jonathan Gil Harris's new book, The Girl from Fergana, has his mother's tale at its heart

Growing up in New Zealand, author and academic Jonathan Gil Harris was always fascinated by the tea chest that sat unopened in his hallway for decades; a wooden trunk that had travelled from Warsaw to the Fergana valley in Uzbekistan to Palestine and then to Auckland. Inside were letters, photographs and fragments of a vanished world. When he finally opened it, his mother was losing her own archive to Alzheimer’s.

Here's what you need to know about Jonathan Gil Harris' new book The Girl from Fergana

“It was like a hard drive of memories,” he recalls. As her English faded, she returned to Polish and Hebrew, her childhood languages, and, unexpectedly, to bursts of Uzbek, the language she picked up in Fergana.

“She spoke in Uzbek bursts,” he says. Words like mushkil, aasan, kabristan, familiar to Hindi and Urdu speakers startled him. When Harris moved to India in 2011, he discovered how entrenched Central Asian languages were in the subcontinent. “I learnt that Hindi and Urdu are related to Uzbek. It delighted me. It was as if her past had found a new home in my present.”

Completed in 2024 and released in 2026, The Girl from Fergana published by Aleph, is what Harris calls his “most closest book" . The memoir is at once a son’s elegy, a historian’s excavation, and a lament for a world fractured by modern nation-states.