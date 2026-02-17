In ‘Thinking of Winter’, Shantanu Naidu writes of a dog unlike any other

Journey with Winter begins

In 2016, when Naidu was a student at Cornell University in Ithaca, he came across a tiny dog on a trip to Europe and decided to bring him home. In the opening chapter Naidu reflects on the initial uncertainty about taking responsibility for “another life”. However, these doubts didn’t hold on for long.

When Naidu was moving back to Mumbai from the United States, Winter travelled in the cargo hold — the trip was extremely stressful and terrifying. When they finally landed, he remembers thinking: “I knew this was it — the moment after which I would never look back. I had made him (Winter) move worlds and countries, from where he was born to a new life in Bombay. If he could follow me through such a change, there was no way I could go back.”

Thinking of Winter recollects moments from Naidu’s walks with Winter, who nudged him into conversations as the pup made new friends along the way; his first Ithacan autumn with the golden beauty rustling through yellow and brown leaves; spontaneous rescue missions; snowy evening walks; among many more instances.

The book also features various colourful illustrations by Sumouli Dutta, painted in soft tones that give them a fresh, watercolour-like appeal.