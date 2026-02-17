Manchester United stars call for Harry Maguire’s extension

The Manchester United dressing room has apparently made one thing crystal clear to the club hierarchy: Harry Maguire leaving the club this summer would be ‘madness’. This comes as the England international’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and it seems that his teammates are rallying around him to ensure that he stays at Old Trafford.
It has been a wild ride for Harry Maguire since his £85 million transfer from Leicester in 2019. From being removed as captain by former boss Ruben Amorim to being under intense scrutiny from the fans, the Sheffield-born defender has experienced the best of times and the worst of times. But his recent "redemption arc" has seen him become one of the first names on the team sheet.
Under the interim manager Michael Carrick, Harry has discovered a new lease of life. His combination with Lisandro Martinez was the key to a famous 3-2 win over Arsenal last month, with the experienced defender labelled as ‘colossal’. However, aside from his performances on the field, Harry is also proving to be a valuable asset off the field. According to sources, he has taken the club's young talents, including Ayden and Leny Yoro, under his wing.
Terms of the deal
Although several clubs, including AC Milan, have expressed interest in a free transfer, Harry’s choice is to remain in Manchester. In order for the figures to add up, United will have to offer a contract with a lower basic salary than his current £1,90,000 per week, which is heavily weighted toward performance bonuses.
Casemiro is already leaving, and losing another key player for free is a risk the players believe the club cannot afford.