Manchester United stars call for Harry Maguire’s extension

Under the interim manager Michael Carrick, Harry has discovered a new lease of life. His combination with Lisandro Martinez was the key to a famous 3-2 win over Arsenal last month, with the experienced defender labelled as ‘colossal’. However, aside from his performances on the field, Harry is also proving to be a valuable asset off the field. According to sources, he has taken the club's young talents, including Ayden and Leny Yoro, under his wing.

Terms of the deal

Although several clubs, including AC Milan, have expressed interest in a free transfer, Harry’s choice is to remain in Manchester. In order for the figures to add up, United will have to offer a contract with a lower basic salary than his current £1,90,000 per week, which is heavily weighted toward performance bonuses.

Casemiro is already leaving, and losing another key player for free is a risk the players believe the club cannot afford.