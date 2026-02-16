Don't board a flight before checking India's baggage rules for 2026
Effective from February 2, India has implemented the Baggage Rules, 2026 with some major changes for both residents and out bound travellers. This new framework, notified by the Ministry of Finance on February 1, replaces the decade-old rules from 2016. It is a significant update designed to align customs limits with current economic realities and simplify the arrival process for international travellers.
What are the key changes passengers must know before travelling?
The most notable update is the 50 percentage increase in the general duty-free allowance for most passengers. Indian Residents or NRIs are now allowed up to ₹75,000 Duty-Free Limit from the previous ₹50,000. Foreigners with a Non-Tourist Visa also get ₹75,000 limit. Foreign Tourists limit for foreign tourists has also increased to ₹25,000 from the previous ₹15,000. The airlines and ship crew can carry upto ₹2,500 duty free imtems up from ₹1,500.
The outdated value caps (previously ₹50,000 for men and ₹1,00,000 for women) have been removed. Allowances are now purely weight-based. Female passengers can now carry up to 40 grams duty-free while Male up to 20 grams duty-free. This applies to passengers who have resided abroad for more than one year.
How to file Advance Baggage Declarations?
Passengers can now make Electronic and Advance Baggage Declarations (via apps like Atithi) before landing, which helps bypass long queues at the Red Channel. Additionally, one laptop/notebook is explicitly allowed duty-free for any passenger aged 18 or above. Good news it that this is independent of the ₹75,000 limit.
Benefits for those moving back to India have also been simplified with higher value caps. This means if you have been living abroad for a period between 1 and 2 years, you can bring in used personal and household items (like a fridge, washing machine or furniture) duty-free, as long as their total value does not exceed ₹3,00,000. If your stay was over 2 years, the value increases up to ₹7.5 lakh.
What hasn't changed?
The flat customs duty for personal baggage exceeding the free allowance has been reduced to 10 percent (plus applicable surcharges), down from the previous 20 percent, making it much cheaper to bring in electronics like the latest iPhones.
What hasn't changed is that alcohol is still limited to 2 litres and tobacco is capped at 100 cigarettes (or 25 cigars/125g tobacco). Firearms, cartridges over 50 and large appliances like televisions remain outside the duty-free allowance. Passengers entering via land (e.g., from Nepal or Bhutan) generally do not get the ₹75,000 allowance.