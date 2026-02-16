Don't board a flight before checking India's baggage rules for 2026

The most notable update is the 50 percentage increase in the general duty-free allowance for most passengers. Indian Residents or NRIs are now allowed up to ₹75,000 Duty-Free Limit from the previous ₹50,000. Foreigners with a Non-Tourist Visa also get ₹75,000 limit. Foreign Tourists limit for foreign tourists has also increased to ₹25,000 from the previous ₹15,000. The airlines and ship crew can carry upto ₹2,500 duty free imtems up from ₹1,500.

The outdated value caps (previously ₹50,000 for men and ₹1,00,000 for women) have been removed. Allowances are now purely weight-based. Female passengers can now carry up to 40 grams duty-free while Male up to 20 grams duty-free. This applies to passengers who have resided abroad for more than one year.