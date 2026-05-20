Did the Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner use AI to write?

The esteemed Commonwealth Short Story Prize of 2026 has become embroiled in ‘the’ literary scandal of our time owing to allegations of having been authored by artificial intelligence.

Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner used AI to write: Report

Just days after the stories of regional winners had been posted on the website, discerning readers began to notice oddities in The Serpent in the Grove, penned by Jamir Nazir, a novelist from Trinidad. The story of a couple in a failing relationship was littered with hallmarks of AI writing, such as the use of the “not X, but Y” pattern. It is reported that Jamir’s work tested as wholly machine-authoured using the AI detection tool Pangram.

This is not where the matter ends, however. Other regional prize-winning entries, written by John Edward DeMicoli and Sharon Aruparayil, have also tested positive for AI authourship.