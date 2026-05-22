Kamna Prasad brings Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi’s memoir to English readers

More than a memoir

According to Prasad, translating the memoir meant more than swapping Urdu words for English; it involved preserving the text’s emotional and cultural essence. “The challenge was to preserve the spirit, rhythm and emotional texture of the original while allowing it to breathe naturally in English,” she says. She remained faithful “not only to the words, but also to the mood and sensibility of the narrative”.

Prasad said one of the book’s strengths is its layered richness. The memoir shifts between humour and sorrow, friendships and literature, history and daily life, famous cultural figures and ordinary people. “The memoir, therefore, is both intimate and panoramic — a portrait of an era and its shared human experience.”

Prasad points out how the memoir is told through short stories and meetings, not chronologically. While translating, she adds that she found sides of Bedi that went beyond his public image as a poet and government official. “He was equally at ease with people from every walk of life, untouched by narrow divisions of religion, class or status,” she says.

Keeping Urdu alive

Prasad also reflects on the relationship readers have with Urdu today. She doesn't think Urdu readers are shrinking by itself, but believes people in general read less across all languages than they used to.

She feels Urdu continues to survive and evolve through poetry, cinema, music, everyday speech and digital platforms, where younger audiences are engaging with the language.

“Like every living language, Urdu must evolve with changing times and the communication needs of newer generations; otherwise, languages become static,” she says. “After all, we no longer speak Shakespeare’s English, just as we do not speak the Urdu of Ghalib or ‘Sahar’.”

For her, translating A Celebration of Memories also becomes a way of building bridges for younger readers who may feel connected to Urdu literature but cannot always read the original script.

“Languages survive not merely through institutions, but through transmission across generations,” she says. “Every reader who returns to Urdu — in any script — helps keep that world alive.”

(This article is written by Pankil Jhajhria)