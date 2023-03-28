Comedian Rahul Subramanian's Amazon special 'Rahul Speaks To People' promises humour on the fly

The hilarious teaser for Amazon Video's upcoming crowdsourcing special Rahul Speaks to People, which stars one of the country's most well-known comedians, Rahul Subramanian, was released today. The rib-tickling comedian is seen performing in his most popular comedic format, Crowdwork, in the trailer of the one-hour special.

For the unversed, Crowdwork is an impromptu interaction where a comedian interacts directly with sitting audiences and in the Amazon special, Rahul will be seen doing the same with the audience from five cities Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The viewers may expect jokes on a wide array of professions and jibe at corporate culture, cricket umpiring, stressful jobs, marketing, technology and more in the comedian's usual candour. The show is directed by Pretentious Movie Reviews fame Biswa Kalyan Rath assuring viewers plenty of laughter doses.

Speaking to us ahead of the Amazon special, Rahul shares, “I am extremely excited (and nervous) to be bringing my Crowdwork Special to streaming audiences across the world, through Prime Video. I enjoy this format a lot, as it requires both the audience as well as myself to be present and in the moment, all the time. The experience of starting from nothing and seeing a joke/funny moment get built from scratch is fulfilling. I hope when people watch this online, they have as much fun as we had in the live shows.”

Crowdwork comedy is not much popular in India with most comedians doing their scripted sets. While many of them like Abubhav Singh Bassi and Aaksh Gupta interact with the audience in between sets, expecting a whole show with no preparation and impromptu digs is a great deal.

Rahul says, “Unlike the classical stand-up routine, Crowdwork is different as it is completely unscripted and depends heavily on the comedian’s ability to connect with the audience members and find humour on the fly. The unpredictability of the format is what makes it extremely exciting, and challenging. The good thing is we have already done the tough part, and are very pleased with the outcome. Now I am just looking forward to taking this show to a wider audience and (hopefully) make them laugh too.”

Rahul Talks To People will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 30 March 2023 in India.

