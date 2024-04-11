Twins Vishal and Vikas Muralidharan bring insane laughter with ‘Twinsanity’

They are not just brothers, but also twins. The duo has been doing standup comedy for around seven years now, but is quick to admit that they haven’t been continuously in the scene, with a break around 2019, and then Covid forcing them to extend that break. They restarted end of last year. That’s the only information we’ve got to give you, because the rest, it’s best you hear from Vishal and Vikas. PS: Vikas is older by six minutes!

Why is the show called Twinsanity?

Vikas: We’re twins and our comedy is, well, insane. We stretch the limits of reality when we tell our stories, but they’re all based on things our audience has seen, heard or at least thought about. There will be multiple points in the show where you’ll catch yourself thinking, ‘Did that really happen? That’s insane!’ ‘Did they really just say that?’ But you wouldn’t be worried, because you’d be too busy laughing.

Vishal: Yeah, sharing a womb wasn’t enough for us. We love attention, crave the spotlight, and love the mild existential dread that comes with every show.

What were you doing before you became a standup comedian?

Vikas: I was practicing law in the High Court. Vishal was a mental health counsellor. Both of us might be breaking client/patient confidentiality. Maybe (laughs).

Vishal: I did a bunch of stuff actually. Psychology, marketing, and annoying small children at birthday parties.