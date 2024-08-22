Manoj Prabakar live: A quirky yet relatable comedy extravaganza

Comic Manoj Prabakar has been winning hearts and tickling funny bones across the country. With his boy-next-door charm and relatable humour, he has carved out a niche for himself in the stand-up comedy space.

Hailing from Chennai, Manoj brings a refreshing Southern flair to his performances. His comedy is often a seamless blend of observational humour, cultural commentary, and personal anecdotes that resonate with audiences of all ages. Whether he is poking fun at everyday situations or diving into the quirks of South Indian culture, Manoj’s unique perspective and delivery leave his audiences in splits.

The comedian is now coming up with a new quirky and observational Tanglish show, Go Watch Manoj Live, in Chennai.

“I have been doing stand-up comedy since 2014. My upcoming show is a reflection of that journey and it also heavily involves my own style of comedy that people have liked. It is personal, observational, experimental and almost musical. A small segment also explains why you should watch this show live. It’s basically like me writing a letter to the audiences who are familiar with my work online but haven’t come to see me live. It’s me convincing them to Go Watch Manoj Live,” Manoj says.

The artiste shares that observational comedy is his strongest suit. What sets him apart is his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He has a knack for turning the mundane into the hilarious, making you see the funny side of things you might have never noticed before. His humour is often both intelligent and accessible, striking a balance between thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny.

However, he says, “I need to come up with newer jokes every time. I cannot perform the same jokes I have observed and said before.”

That piqued our interest in his writing process, to which the comedian says, “Whenever I get a new thought or find something funny around me, I just make a note of it and keep that thought running in my mind for a while. If it excites me even after a few days like how it got me excited the first time, I continue working on it and then go get reactions from open mic as well as from fellow comedians. This process is then repeated until I get a solid full set out of that thought.”

Since his debut, Manoj has performed at multiple comedy clubs and festivals across India, earning a loyal fanbase along the way. His popularity continues to soar, thanks in part to his active presence on social media, where he regularly shares snippets of his performances and engages with his fans.

Tickets at INR 349 onwards. August 25 ,6 pm. At Palladium Mall, Phoenix MarketCity.

