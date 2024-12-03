Harsh Gujral: In comedy, you’ve got to watch, listen, Harsh Gujral understand the joke and then clap

When Harsh Gujral took the stage at Comic Con Hyderabad, the energy in the room shot through the roof. The crowd, already buzzing with excitement, erupted in cheers the moment he walked in. For the next 30 minutes, they were all his — laughing, clapping and hanging on to every punchline. It was a moment that felt as electric for Harsh as it did for the audience.

“After performing at Comic Con Mumbai, I was already excited, but Hyderabad? This was something else. The crowd here was incredible, even with the rush and noise, everyone was so attentive. That’s the best thing for a comic” he said, still beaming after his set.

He paused for a second, as if letting the memory sink in, before explaining why it mattered so much. “With music, you can just vibe from the corner and dance a little. But in comedy, you have to be fully present — you’ve got to watch, listen, understand the joke, and then clap. And if your dad’s sitting next to you, maybe think twice before laughing!” That last line, delivered with a laugh, had the kind of effortless humour that comes naturally to Harsh.

He admitted, though, that he wasn’t quite ready to wrap up when the timer ran out. “I was so into it, I kept thinking, ‘Why are they stopping me?’ But they flashed the light to remind me it was just a 30-minute slot. But okay, maybe next time. Honestly, it was a lot of fun,” he said, smiling like someone who’d just been on a joyride.

Off the stage, Harsh’s love for Hyderabad came pouring out. It’s not just another city for him; it’s one of his favourites. “This city has always been amazing for me. I’ve done at least 50 shows here, and every single one has been great. And the food? Don’t even get me started. Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur are my top cities for food,” he said, his voice carrying the kind of affection reserved for old friends.

This time, though, he didn’t get a chance to dive into his usual culinary indulgences. “I’m heading straight back to Mumbai after this, so I’ll probably just munch on the peanuts the team here gave me,” he joked, pretending to sulk.

“There’s this huge place with bikes and cricket grounds and these canopies where they serve the most amazing food. They know me there, so they always treat me to the best, and Nilofer’s tea and bun maska — I had some today. The tea was a bit sweet, but it was perfect with the bun maska” he said, grinning as the memory came to life.

While Hyderabad holds a special place in his heart, Harsh has collected stories from all over, including one fan encounter that still cracks him up every time he thinks about it.

“The funniest fan moment I’ve had was during a show in Delhi. There was a Sardarji from Kanpur – someone I know a little now. He travelled all the way with a cash bundle of Rs 500 notes, determined to shower it on stage within the first 15 minutes of my performance. And that’s exactly what he did! I was in the middle of my act when suddenly he came up to me, pulled out the bundle, and I said, ‘Uncle, I don’t take money on stage like this.’ But he laughed and said, ‘No, no, I’m not giving it to you,’ and started throwing the notes in the air!”

Harsh laughed as he described the chaos that followed. “It turned out to be Rs 50,000 worth. I looked at my manager and asked, ‘Should I take the notes?’ My manager said, ‘Are you crazy? It’s not for you!’ Some waiters started collecting the money, and I couldn’t stop laughing. Later, I spoke to the Sardarji again, and you know how big-hearted Punjabis are. I asked how he was doing, and he said, ‘I’m good! I already have another Rs 500 bundle ready. Just tell me when your next show is!’ That’s hands down the funniest memory I have.”

Between the laughter and the memories, Harsh is also looking ahead to what’s next. “We’ve done a show for Amazon – I can’t reveal the name just yet and I’ve been saying for over a year now, but my movie should finally release in January,” he said, excitement flashing across his face. “We’re also working on a new show after the success of Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai. I’m really excited about what’s coming up,” Harsh further added.

Harsh seemed reluctant to leave, his love for Hyderabad as vibrant as ever. “This city never disappoints. The food, the vibe, the people — it’s all just perfect. I can’t wait to come back,” he said with a grin, already looking forward to his next visit.

(Written by Darshita Jain)