Get ready for laughs: Naveen Richard’s family-friendly comedy hits Chennai

It's safe to say that Naveen Richard is a family-friendly comedian, and his jokes certainly reflect that. A familiar artiste in South India’s comedy scene, Naveen is back in Chennai, one of his “favourite cities” to perform. This time, he is coming with crowdwork and trial shows in preparation for his main tour.

Naveen is known for his signature observational comedy, and his performance promises to deliver. Audiences can look forward to hilarious takes on everyday situations like bargaining, misusing Instagram, and the chaos of group dinners.

He will also be taking a few pages from his married life. Although he likes to keep his personal life private, he says there would be some comedic gags on the process of arranged marriage and how people judge arranged marriage versus love marriage.

“My jokes are relatable,” Naveen begins, and adds, “Youngsters often bring their parents to my show. I have noticed that the language I use has made both older people and kids enjoy my jokes. I have even had kids memorise my jokes and repeat them back to me.”

If you have been following Naveen’s career, you must be knowing that he made his mark in the space through the shows and comedy sets he made in collaboration with his friends and his then contemporaries including Star Boys with Kenny Sebastian and Mani Prasad, and Better Life Foundation with Kanan Gill, Kumar Varun, and Sumukhi Suresh.

Reminiscing about those days, Naveen says “By God’s grace, I think all my collaborations were really fun. Every time we collaborated, we made something really amazing. Do I miss it? Not really. I look upon those days fondly for sure, but life has gotten more exciting now. I think we have all grown up and we are less silly than we used to be. We don’t need as much of each other as we used to.”

Furthermore, Naveen admits that he is not as outgoing as he once was. “Those collaborative days were full of fun. Now, life has become a bit more serious and quieter.”

With the comedy scene becoming increasingly crowded with new stand-up comedians and content creators, Naveen shares his perspective on staying relevant without adding to the noise. “It’s very noisy, and everyone is wasting a lot of time. I delete Instagram often and only reinstall it occasionally. However, to stay relevant, I think I will need to keep Instagram active,” he adds.

Now, with his new show in the city, he looks forward to meeting new people after the performance, hanging out with them and getting to know them.