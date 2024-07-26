Stand-up comic Rajat Chauhan calls for some kadhal for his new show ahead of its staging in Chennai this weekend

Comedian Rajat Chauhan has maintained his strengths of relatable comedy throughout his career. His staggering numbers on stand-up specials and videos available to stream online reflect his growing popularity and the level of connectivity he has with the crowd.
With two hour-long specials under his belt (Crush Stories and College to Corporate), the comic is now headed to Chennai to attempt a new set with which he will also be touring across the country in the coming weeks. We chat with the comedian ahead of his show to know more about the topics he will be discussing, learnings from his journey in stand-up and a lot more.
“This show is mainly about people who’re in a relationship — be it married couples, couples who’re about to tie the knot or people who’ve just entered a new relationship. The audience’s seat also extends to those who are single and are witnessing people. My main goal will be to explore such relationships between people,” Rajat begins, breaking the ice.
As he sets to visit a land that seems to be very different from familiar settings, the Delhiite reveals to us what he is looking forward to the most. “I want to interact with the people of Chennai, more so because I want to learn about their culture. I want to discuss how diverse we are despite being from the same country. I also want to overcome the language barrier,” he mentions.
We asked him if he learnt any words in Tamil, and the comic adorably says, “Vanakkam, Chennai people, I am coming with my brand new show to your city. So please show your kadhal (love) and come to have a great time!”
The artiste, who recently completed 10 years of performing stand-up, reflects, “Money can put you on stage, but it is only your passion for the art that can make people laugh.”
Tickets start at INR 499 onwards.
July 27, 7 pm.
At Palladium Mall, Velachery