Daniel Sloss opens up about bringing his show, ‘Can’t’, to India

Who are some of the Indian comic artistes you’ve been following?

There’s loads. You know how many good Indian comedians there are over there, and my list is never going to do your comedy scene justice; seeing as I’ve only started paying attention in the last two years. My favourite part of being in India is meeting and talking to the local comedians. That being said, I saw Urooj Ashfaq on a whim at the start of the Fringe (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) last year, and it was such an unbelievably good show. We were privileged enough to have her on our stupid little podcast, and naturally, she went on to win the Best Newcomer Award for which I can take no credit but will take full credit, as is the white man’s way.