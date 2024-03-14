Daniel Sloss opens up about bringing his show, ‘Can’t’, to India

Be it the unpredictable twists and turns in his Netflix special, Dark, or some dark humour around relationships, love, dad jokes, food choices, parenting and more in Jigsaw, streaming on the same platform, you cannot put a finger on what the Scottish comic , Daniel Sloss, might break down next. But what one can be sure of is his ability to present topics using his uncanny wit, thereby setting you right off on a chuckle ride.
This ride is now headed towards India, and the humourous train of thought is all aboard with a set of jokes for the special called Can’t. This tour marks the first edition of The Loop by DeadAnt Live. Ahead of the first show in New Delhi, on March 15, we talk to the stand-up artiste to learn all about his set, what he is looking forward to the most during his second visit here, and much more.
What will the Can’t tour explore?
Comedy, cancel culture (in a country that has it, as opposed to America), and mostly fatherhood. It’s a dad show. I’m sorry, but it’s all I have to offer now. And it’s about empathy, I guess.
What are you looking forward to the most during this visit to India? Learning. I want to understand more about Indian culture and politics. I love talking to comedians here about what it’s like to perform here, and the boundaries in place. I have lots of ignorance and preconceived ideas about what I think India is, has been, and should be, and I would like to have all of those opinions corrected and updated.
Who are some of the Indian comic artistes you’ve been following?
There’s loads. You know how many good Indian comedians there are over there, and my list is never going to do your comedy scene justice; seeing as I’ve only started paying attention in the last two years. My favourite part of being in India is meeting and talking to the local comedians. That being said, I saw Urooj Ashfaq on a whim at the start of the Fringe (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) last year, and it was such an unbelievably good show. We were privileged enough to have her on our stupid little podcast, and naturally, she went on to win the Best Newcomer Award for which I can take no credit but will take full credit, as is the white man’s way.
Have you ever felt the need to majorly alter the theme of your show during your international shows like the ones you’re about to perform in India?
We’re culturally very different. I am talking about comedy from an entirely different perspective than most of the audience out there. Some stuff just doesn’t translate, and if it does, you have to find better ways to pitch it. That is the fun of performing in new places.
Since your last visit to India, what is the one dish you feel like trying again this time?
Right, I can’t spell or say the words because I’m a white boy. But, I love pani puri — whatever those little balls you put that magical liquid into, those are amazing. And then that vegetarian burger (vada pav) that’s not a burger; you put it on American burger buns and dip them into something. That stuff is unbelievably good.
How would you brand your genre of comedy for those visiting your show for the first time?
Provocative, dumb, aggressive, empathetic, and statistically not for you. I call it “Comedy with Caveats”.
Which city/cities are you most excited to visit this time?
All of them. Sincerely, I want to see it all. I am excited to see what the rest of the country is like. I look forward to the scope of it all.
Tell us about your podcast, Sloss and Humphries on the Road.
Me and my idiot friend Kai talk about what it's like to be actually on the road around the world, as opposed to being an English comedian who tours within 200 miles of where their ugly parents used to ignore them.
