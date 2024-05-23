Chennai is all set for its first late night comedy show!

‘‘Back in 2022, we had four shows on the same day, because we couldn’t get any dates from that venue, hence, we had to push for four shows on the same day, from 4 pm until 11 pm,” stand-up comic Faiyaaz Hussain begins to tell us. He used to be an executive producer that time.

He adds, “Through my experience of producing shows, I understood that the last show (of the day) had a lot of turnout. It is because people are free at that time, and they want to get back home a little early. If they went for a movie, it will take them a good three hours, and an hour to travel back home. So what they are essentially looking for is quick entertainment before heading home. That’s when I thought we should have late night shows.”

Faiyaaz, who has curated the upcoming The Late Night Show, tried organising one back in October/November, but couldn’t find venues. “Finally, we found this recently started Studio Muzi-Croft, which is open 24 hours, where we are going to have Chennai’s first late night show,” he informs.

The line-up for the first show includes artistes like Manoj Prabakar, Sarvesh, Vysakh, Risha and Naveen (on Saturday); and Venkat, Prakash, Shyam, Selva and Mani (on Sunday).