Stand-up comics Guna Kannan and Sai Anand prove that what’s mundane can be turned funny

Half an hour with Guna Kannan can leave you laughing over the most mundane of things that you didn’t possibly think made for a joke! The bonus here is, you get half an hour more with Sai Anand cracking you up with more relatable jokes!

Your weekend is made if you sit in the audience and watch these two immensely talented stand-up comics entertaining you with topics ranging from daily routines, work life stress, insane traffic, relationships woes, and any other thing that one can think of, except politics. “That (politics), we don’t touch,” begins Guna, laughing.

Titled Guna Sai Live, the upcoming performance this weekend is going to be the duo’s 10th show. “We have been doing this for the past one year. The show mainly focuses on providing variety. We have anecdotes, observational jokes, topical jokes — all in Tamil. I believe we all ‘see’ things but maybe not all of us ‘observe’ all the time. What both, Sai and I, try to do is put a perspective to it,” says Guna, adding, “I will give you a simple example. We all go to malls, but have we ever wondered why they have security guards at the entrance? I feel like mall is a scam, because those security guards most often than not, will never check you. They may check sometimes only if you have a bag, but what if I am a terrorist without a bag, entering the mall? Then again, we all like to go to the mall, but once we are there, we like the things that are available outside!”