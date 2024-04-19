‘America’s Favourite Indian Aunty’ Zarna Garg opens up about stand-up comedy as a calling, the right to laugh for brown women and more

She further quips that her late parents “are probably rolling in their graves”. “They must be thinking ‘We got the funny one. We didn’t get the doctor, accountant or even the computer one,” she adds. Zarna opines that this is the reason even today, such professions might not be promoted within the Indian culture. For her too, this profession did not feel like a calling until a couple of years after her first open mic. “For the longest time, I thought, ‘Who’s going to hear what I have to say?’. But each successive show got bigger and now in hindsight, looking five years back, I feel like it is a calling. I feel like I’ve been anointed by somebody to educate our community and my women, especially brown women, that they have a right to laugh at their lives and their stories and that we have a right to push back at the culture that sometimes pushes us in directions that we don’t want to be pushed into.” Zarna explains that within the culture there is much shame in being a victim as well. “I try to find the humour in it and how to deliver this idea of what rights we have and what we can do to push back with a sense of humour and that’s it. That’s what my show is about,” she explains.