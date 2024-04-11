Comedian Ramkumar Natarajan is on a ride called life with ‘Alt + Tab - Life of Ram’

In Windows, when we use the Alt+Tab, it switches between different windows. Comedian Ramkumar Natarajan figured that this command best explains his life and the many shifts or switches he has had made. In Alt + Tab — Life of Ram, the artiste speaks about his transformation and life-altering moments that has brought him to where he is now and made him the person he is today.

“I was fat! I weighed 100 kg and there was an ‘Alt+Tab’ moment where I realised that I had to start working on my fitness. Then again, I was in the IT, working as a project manager, and an ‘Alt+Tab’ moment came where I switched to become a full-time standup comedian. There are some more examples, of course, and these are what I talk about in the show.”

Alt+Tab starts from school, where Ramkumar played no sport. It moves on to his college life, and then career in IT. The performance ends with a transformation video of Ramkumar’s journey. The show thus is as inspirational as it is funny. “That is the task of a comedian — turning serious incidents into funny,” he says.