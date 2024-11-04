Stand-up comedian Gauri B is all set for her first India tour, as she explores universal themes of love, money and shame through comedy

Gauri B, an emerging talent hailing from India, made her way to Germany for an architecture internship in Munich. However, it’s her burgeoning career as a stand-up comedian that is capturing attention across the globe. With sold-out performances in vibrant cities like Berlin, London, and New York, Gauri is making a significant mark in the comedy scene. Her journey into comedy ignited at a women's empowerment workshop, where she unearthed her remarkable gift for humor.

Her unique style artfully intertwines dark comedy with incisive commentary on societal norms, showcasing her magnetic presence and sharp intellect. At the prestigious Brown Women Comedy event during its third year at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Gauri's passion and resilience set her apart amidst fierce competition. With performances across 10 countries and 35 cities, Gauri B's journey is just beginning, and the world eagerly awaits what she’ll conquer next! Well, this powerhouse talent is all set for her India tour with her show Love Money Shame, and we speak to the artiste to get you all the details.

Excerpts: