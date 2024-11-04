Stand-up comedian Gauri B is all set for her first India tour, as she explores universal themes of love, money and shame through comedy
Gauri B, an emerging talent hailing from India, made her way to Germany for an architecture internship in Munich. However, it’s her burgeoning career as a stand-up comedian that is capturing attention across the globe. With sold-out performances in vibrant cities like Berlin, London, and New York, Gauri is making a significant mark in the comedy scene. Her journey into comedy ignited at a women's empowerment workshop, where she unearthed her remarkable gift for humor.
Her unique style artfully intertwines dark comedy with incisive commentary on societal norms, showcasing her magnetic presence and sharp intellect. At the prestigious Brown Women Comedy event during its third year at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Gauri's passion and resilience set her apart amidst fierce competition. With performances across 10 countries and 35 cities, Gauri B's journey is just beginning, and the world eagerly awaits what she’ll conquer next! Well, this powerhouse talent is all set for her India tour with her show Love Money Shame, and we speak to the artiste to get you all the details.
Excerpts:
Please tell us more about your upcoming India tour — what are you bringing to India? What can we look forward to?
For the India tour, I’m bringing a mix of fresh material and some fan favourites. The show is going to be a blend of humor that’s relatable and a bit unexpected. I hope people will find it both entertaining and thought-provoking.
Love Money Shame is an interesting show name — please tell us the history behind the title. How did you come up with this name? And what does the show entail?
The title Love Money Shame reflects the different facets of life that we all experience. Love, money, and shame are universal themes that everyone can relate to, and I explore them through comedy in a way that’s a little bit reflective and a little bit irreverent. It’s about the things we chase, the things we hide, and the things that make us human.
‘Love, Money, Shame’ is about the things we chase, the things we hide, and the things that make us human.
Gauri B
You moved to Germany for an architecture internship in Munich. How did the transition from architecture to comedy happen?
Architecture was a path I pursued out of curiosity and a love for design. But while I was in Munich, I got noticed by a local comedian at a speaking workshop who encouraged me to perform stand-up; said I was a natural. The more I performed, the more I realised that comedy was where my passion truly lay. It was a gradual shift, but it felt natural.
What would you call your brand of comedy?
I’d say my comedy includes personal storytelling and social commentary with a touch of satire. It’s a mix of light and dark, with a focus on the absurdities of everyday life and the unspoken truths we all encounter.
The more I performed, the more I realised that comedy was where my passion truly lay. It was a gradual shift, but it felt natural.
Gauri B
What does it take to be a woman in comedy, a field primarily dominated by men?
It simply takes being funny.
They say woman can’t be funny; where do you think that comes from?
That’s an outdated stereotype. Anyone can be funny if they connect with their audience.
You mix dark humor with challenging societal norms — any particular reason for it?
Dark humor allows us to address serious issues in a way that’s approachable. It’s a way to confront uncomfortable truths with a bit of distance, which can be both cathartic and insightful. Challenging norms through comedy opens up conversations that might otherwise be difficult to have.
Do you think comedy has evolved from just making people laugh to making people actually think by addressing serious issues through comedy?
Comedy has always had the potential to do more than just entertain. It’s a powerful tool for reflection and its evolution reflects that.
In your opinion, does comedy have a grammar?
Yes, that’s a fact. There are rhythms and structures in comedy, which can be called its grammar. We have a setup, a punchline and the pause in between. But what makes comedy exciting is how it can break those rules and still works. It’s a balance of timing, delivery, structure and act outs that creates something memorable.
Lastly, you are coming with your show to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru; why not other cities like Chennai and Hyderabad?
I would love to perform in more cities, and I’m hoping to expand the tour in the future. For now, we’re starting with these cities, and hopefully we can plan a bigger tour next year.
Tickets available online.
November 15: Bengaluru
November 16: Mumbai
November 17: Delhi
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain