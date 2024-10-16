Vir Das to release new comedy special focused on kindness and joy

Vir Das is gearing up for his latest Netflix comedy special, bringing with him a unique message of love and kindness. The celebrated comedian, who made history as the first Indian to win an International Emmy for Comedy in 2023, is set to release a special that moves away from roast and embraces the power of joy and connection.
Vir has become a global face of Indian comedy with previous Netflix specials like Landing and Abroad Understanding. In this upcoming, yet untitled special, Vir will perform in a mix of iconic venues and hidden spots worldwide, exploring the idea that kindness is a universal language that transcends borders.
In a world where comedy often focuses on sharp critiques, Vir’s new show promises a refreshing change. He hopes to share stories that connect people through laughter and positivity. “Comedy can bring people together, no matter where they’re from,” Vir explains. “This special is all about sharing happiness and love while showing that laughter is a universal language.”
His goal is to offer audiences a direct shot of happiness through humor. This marks his fifth collaboration with Netflix, cementing his place as a key figure in global comedy while representing India on the international stage. With his signature wit and optimism, this new special is set to bring smiles across the world, reminding everyone that even in tough times, kindness and laughter can unite us all.