This comedy show in Bengaluru aims to create a vibrant space for LGBTQIA+ voices

One of the Mumbai’s well-known comedians, Navin Noronha, is set to take to the stage at the upcoming Queer Rated Comedy, an all-queer lineup that promises to disrupt the traditional comedy scene. This performance aims to create a space where queer comedians can thrive and connect with audiences in a fun, inclusive environment. In a fun chat with Navin, we uncover what he has planned for the performance.
What can the audience expect from your upcoming performance at Queer Rated Comedy?
The audience can expect a platform that celebrates queer voices. It’s about creating a fun atmosphere, breaking away from the typical straight boys’ club that dominates comedy. We want to disrupt that narrative and provide a space where queer comedians can shine.
How do you strike a balance between humour with deeper themes?
Comedy is a way of processing our experiences. Just like people go to therapy or write about their feelings, comedians often joke about their histories. It allows us to elevate our stories beyond trauma and find humour and relatability in them.
India’s first all-queer comedy lineup. What does this representation mean for the queer community?
Initially, it was an experiment with just a few of us openly queer comics. Over time, we’ve discovered many more talented individuals across India. This representation is vital; it shows there’s a demand for queer comedy and provides a platform for those who may not feel comfortable in traditional settings.
As a queer comedian, what challenges have you faced in the industry?
The biggest challenge is access to opportunities. Even if I’m the funniest person in the room, biases can prevent me from being selected for shows. However, instead of waiting for chances, I created my own platform through events like Queer Rated Comedy.
What message do you hope to convey through your performances?
I want to show that we can have fun while also educating others. Our shows welcome everyone — queer folks who want to feel seen and allies who wish to learn. Ultimately, it’s about creating joy and connection through laughter.
INR 299. October 11, 8 pm. At The UnderGround Comedy Club, Koramangala.
