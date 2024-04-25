Comedian Navin Noronha returns to Bengaluru with his latest set, ‘Homewrecker’

Tell us about Homewrecker?

In my first show, I talked about coming out and how I ended up dating my partner and currently where I am in life. Now, this show goes a step ahead. Homewrecker is a play on the fact that most queer people are on the sidelines and the idea of a home is always denied to us. Even the Supreme Court said that marriage should be between a man and a woman only. Meanwhile, a lot of married men cheating on their wives are living a dual life. So, if everybody’s dirty secrets came out, then we’d all be a little more honest. But it’s only us queer people always owning up to our reality. With this show, I’m finally saying that, okay, maybe I am not the right person to be the poster child for queer rights, but here’s my life and I have humour around it. I just got back from Europe where I did a version of the show and it did well over there, so I’m very happy to come back and try it out in India as well.