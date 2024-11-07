Indian-origin Singaporean comedian and drag performer Kumar is bringing his signature humour to Bengaluru this month

Family, generational divides and the challenges of modern dating will be central themes, all of which he addresses with characteristic candour. “For one, parents today do not understand the language of Gen Z and Gen Alpha — they’ve created an entirely new language and the parents are like, ‘What’s going on?’” he shares.

“Then, there are all the marital problems out there and so many single people who grow older and are not getting married — like women in their 40s still dating, trying to figure out how to meet someone!” He continues, “My biggest advantage is that I can talk about both men’s and women’s perspectives and get away with it because I understand what both are thinking. Dating apps are a whole other story; you don’t even know what you’re going to get!” he laughs. “When you meet them, they’re often nothing like you expected and that whole process can be funny.”