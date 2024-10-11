Aiyyo Shraddha comes to Chennai with ‘So Mini Things’ for the second time
If you love comedy, you obviously know Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha. Prominent on social media for her hilarious sketches on everyday instances, she has carved out a significant niche in stand-up comedy, consistently elevating her career with well-researched and amusing content. Bringing comedy in five different languages: Kannada, Hindi, English, Marathi, and Tulu is her USP. Her distinctive style, which combines sarcasm and wit with relatable observations about everyday life has quickly garnered her dedicated fanbase. In Chennai with her show Aiyyo So Mini Things, for the second time, we caught up with this young and talented artiste for a candid conversation.
Excerpts:
You are bringing Aiyyo So Mini Things to Chennai for the second time. How was the experience in the city last time?
Chennai makes me positively nervous. It can be very overwhelming when you think of the legacy of Tamil Comedy. To think that I am performing for an audience that has witnessed the comedic genius of N S Krishnan, Nagesh, Goundamani and Senthil, Vadivelu, Vivek, Santhanam, Yogi Babu! This audience has seen the finest talent in every genre of humour there is, from satire to slapstick to physical comedy, everything.
My first performance in Chennai was extremely encouraging. The team and I had the same thought after the show, ‘We have to be back in this city.’
How was the show conceived and why is it called Aiyyo So Mini Things?
This show is about the lived experiences of ‘mini me’ — the many musings of my mind from a time when it didn’t know many rules. Hence, a lot of these thoughts could make one go ‘Aiyyo’ in these times.
What motivated you to transition from a career in IT to pursuing comedy?
People like comedians more than they like IT guys, no? I really didn’t know what impact I was making with my IT job, so there was no sense of accomplishment and I really wanted to be someone people enjoyed listening to. Radio jockeys were a big influence then, so the first choice was to be a radio jockey.
How did your time as a radio jockey influence your comedic style or performance?
Almost everything I know about content and storytelling, I owe it to radio. Radio has shaped my writing process, my editing style, my tone and even my voice.
Can you share your experience during your first stand-up gig? What were your initial thoughts and feelings?
Oh my first ever stand-up was at a Kannada comedy line-up. I remember thinking, ‘Why am I doing this? I am not used to people looking at me when I am talking. I am a radio jockey, I sit behind a mic, alone, in a studio. This is not for me!’
Who are your biggest comedic influences, and how have they shaped your approach to comedy?
Johnny Lever, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. Johny Lever appealed to the farmer and the businessman alike. His command over Indian languages, his observations, his timing, his expressions, what a complete package! Jerry Seinfeld can take the simplest, the most mundane stuff in our lives and turn it into comedic gold. His humour transcends age, background and culture. Dave Chapelle is fearless and graceful. He can take a potentially polarising topic and make it relatable, make you laugh out loud and then make you think.
What challenges did you encounter while making a name for yourself in the comedy scene, and how did you overcome them?
My lack of self belief was the only challenge, but I have been very fortunate to have friends, colleagues, bosses who believed in me more than I did and asked me to run with their confidence till I had grown my own.
What has been your most memorable performance to date, and what made it stand out for you?
My first show in Hyderabad, March 30th 2024; I was to perform in Chennai the following week. I was still trying to figure out my language mix, it was relatively easier in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. I was extremely nervous. But Hyderabad was so generous, so warm; that evening felt like a hug from a best friend. A hug I needed badly.
How do you connect with your audience, and what do you think makes your comedy relatable?
I feel because the show is a product of my experiences and I come from the largest common denominator which is the Indian middle class, I am able to find common ground with my audience.
What achievement are you most proud of in your comedy career so far?
When I meet the audience post the show — kids, parents, grandparents, bunch of cousins, friends, every age group is there, it’s the best feeling.
What are your aspirations for the future, both in comedy and beyond? Any specific projects or goals you’re excited about?
They say everyone has one song, one story in them, not many have the second one. I am excited to explore, search for a second stand up special.
What advice would you give to someone looking to pursue a career in comedy, especially coming from a different field?
Read about everything — art, culture, politics, history, people, places everything. Just read.
Lastly, does it get too demanding and overwhelming to stay relevant on social media? Have you had moments where you perhaps broke down or were ready to give up?
Thankfully, that has not happened yet. It’s probably because I am a slow content creator. I take my time. I don’t let the dashboard, the numbers dictate my craft. I make content when I know I have something good.
Tickets at INR 1,199. Available online.
October 12, 4 pm & 7.30 pm.
At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.
