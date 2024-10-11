Aiyyo Shraddha comes to Chennai with ‘So Mini Things’ for the second time

A

Chennai makes me positively nervous. It can be very overwhelming when you think of the legacy of Tamil Comedy. To think that I am performing for an audience that has witnessed the comedic genius of N S Krishnan, Nagesh, Goundamani and Senthil, Vadivelu, Vivek, Santhanam, Yogi Babu! This audience has seen the finest talent in every genre of humour there is, from satire to slapstick to physical comedy, everything.

My first performance in Chennai was extremely encouraging. The team and I had the same thought after the show, ‘We have to be back in this city.’