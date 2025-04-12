Shashi Dhiman’s new show draws inspiration from her real-life experiences

Some of the best talents are sitting right in front of us, absolutely unnoticed. We all have that friend in our group who is known for their hilarious ways of making people laugh. Whether it’s a mundane life story they’re narrating or just passing comments on something, their punchlines always hit the bullseye. Shashi Dhiman is one such comedian who realised where her passion lies — all thanks to her friends. “I started because my friends would laugh a lot whenever I would them a story,” she says.

Shashi now comes to Hyderabad with a brand new show that dives into her take on marriage, love, and the societal mindset that considers only a married person to be successful. A satirical take on how society views these ideas, she unpacks them through her observations and anecdotes drawn from her own life. Not just the content, but even her delivery is influenced by the mood she’s in at that moment. “If I feel strongly about something, it reflects in the part,” she explains.