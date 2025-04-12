Shashi Dhiman’s new show draws inspiration from her real-life experiences

Some of the best talents are sitting right in front of us, absolutely unnoticed. We all have that friend in our group who is known for their hilarious ways of making people laugh. Whether it’s a mundane life story they’re narrating or just passing comments on something, their punchlines always hit the bullseye. Shashi Dhiman is one such comedian who realised where her passion lies — all thanks to her friends. “I started because my friends would laugh a lot whenever I would them a story,” she says.
Shashi now comes to Hyderabad with a brand new show that dives into her take on marriage, love, and the societal mindset that considers only a married person to be successful. A satirical take on how society views these ideas, she unpacks them through her observations and anecdotes drawn from her own life. Not just the content, but even her delivery is influenced by the mood she’s in at that moment. “If I feel strongly about something, it reflects in the part,” she explains.
With her life as her biggest muse, Shashi believes in keeping things natural throughout the process. Even during her low phases, she says that it is important not to force anything—just take a pause and let it flow back naturally. For her, writing feels like homework, and the performance is like a viva.While content is central to her shows, Shashi firmly believes that “the audience is the hero of the show,” and she feels a strong responsibility to ensure they have a good time.
Shashi adds that while the audience always brings energy and enthusiasm, their way of expressing it varies. Some are loud and expressive, while others just giggle quietly.
Speaking about her experience performing in Hyderabad, the stand-up comic says it’s one of the best audiences in the country. “They understand subtle and intelligent humour, bringing excitement and energy to the table,” she says.
Tickets at INR 499. April 13, 4 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.