Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Famous Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, who ruled hearts for decades as the ‘comedy king’ with social satire and cultural commentary, passed away on Friday in a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 65.

The veteran actor had been ill for a long time. He would be remembered for his comic roles in the Punjabi film industry. Jaswinder Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films like Carry On Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Jatt Airways and Jatt & Juliet 2.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s last rites will be performed on Saturday

Jaswinder Bhalla was also known for giving his characters catchy phrases, which made even small roles memorable for the viewers. He started acting with films such as Dulha Bhatti and also appeared in fellow comedian Jaspal Bhatti’s Hindi comedy Mahaul Theek Hai.

His role as advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name. His last performed in Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024), where he shared the screen with Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.