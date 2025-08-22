Akshay Oberoi makes big-screen comeback in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Actor Akshay Oberoi is scheduled to make a comeback to the big screen in the upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, at a time when Indian cinema is increasingly returning to depicting great emotional resonance, real comedy, and the classic subject of love. From the well-known Dharma Productions, this family-friendly comedy features a strong cast including big names like Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by the well-known filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, the movie is expected to stand out when it hits theatres on October 2.

Akshay Oberoi on his comeback film: ‘Audiences never left, they just waited for stories that mattered’

Akshay Oberoi claims the film is not just an ensemble entertainment; it embodies the resurrection of a particular kind of Indian narrative that connects with audiences from all backgrounds. The actor notes a common misconception, saying, "For a long time, we believed that family audiences have stopped going to the movies. However, the truth is, they were simply waiting for the proper kind of narratives to come back on the big screen." He adds, "Stories that are pure, heartfelt, and infused with humor and emotion—that essence is what distinguishes top Indian cinema. And I am glad that Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari captures that lovely core."

Recent successes like Metro In Dino and Sitaare Zameen Par, which have struck a chord with viewers of all ages, show a growing preference in films that resonate emotionally, or are inspirational, with relatable content. Akshay notes that "the credit truly goes to the makers," who are skillfully crafting stories that connect with popular feelings, assigning a big part of this comeback to the artistic vision and perseverance of the filmmakers. He notes that these directors are also bringing back the once-lost bond between movies and their viewers, turning it into a group experience once more.

Akshay Oberoi is excited about the movie's possible impact as the storyline aspires to blend comedy, emotion, and the intricacies of family dynamics. With an interesting story and great chemistry among the performers, the film is touted to become a family favourite.