Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi perform their own high-octane stunts in Toxic

The buzz around Toxic, which is expected to be the most explosive action film of 2026, is only mounting. Super Star Yash heads the action drama, which also features Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, amongst others. Adding to the excitement is the confirmation that each of the lead actors will be performing their own stunts, yes, even the fierce female leads.

Toxic set to redefine Indian action films with real stunts by entire cast

Close insiders have reported that the makers are set to showcase Toxic as a gritty, hardcore action film. The creators have emphasised that the action sequences needed to be raw, authentic, and performed by the actors, albeit under the rigorous guidance of a professional stunt and action team.

Known for his physically demanding roles, Akshay Oberoi is reported to be undergoing rigorous action training, as is Yash, who is also famous for redefining mass action cinema and is expected to perform his stunts. The film also features female action: both Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi are tackling strenuous stunt sequences and are determined to redefine the action star norm for women in Indian cinema.

Talking about the action-oriented content of the movie, one of the makers reveals, “Akshay Oberoi and Yash are doing significant action set-pieces on their own, no doubles. And not just the leading men. Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi have left everyone on set reeling with their commitment to training and executing full-scale stunts. The action in Toxic is brutal, slick, and real and all the actors are going full out.”

With adrenaline-fueled action sequences, strong performances, and a cast of actors committed to performing their own stunts, Toxic plans to revolutionise action cinema in India. The movie is said to release in cinemas in 2026 and remains one of the most discussed projects in the industry.