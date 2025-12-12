With his special, Daniel Fernandes turns life’s heaviest chapters into unexpectedly light moments

Some shows make you laugh, some make you think and a rare few make you feel seen. Daniel Fernandes’ latest special, Do You Know Who I Am? falls firmly into the third category — a darkly funny, deeply human piece of storytelling that is crafted around truth of the uncomfortable experiences of familial life that are rarely brought up. Ahead of his show in Hyderabad, Daniel speaks to us with disarming honesty, quick wit and the ease of someone who has spent years turning the unspoken into comedy gold.

Excerpts: