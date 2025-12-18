Russell Peters returns to India with his biggest tour yet: Relax World Tour 2026

Global comedy superstar Russell Peters is bringing his brand-new critically acclaimed Relax World Tour to India for seven electrifying shows in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. Previously, The Emmy, Gemini and Peabody Award-winning comedian has toured India five times—beginning with his Somebody! Tour in 2007, followed by the Notorious World Tour in 2013, the Almost Famous World Tour in 2015, the Deported World Tour in 2019, and most recently the Act Your Age World Tour in 2024.

Russell Peters set to thrill Indian audiences with his largest tour yet

Now Russell Peters arrives in India fresh off sold-out performances in more than 100 cities worldwide including New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Stockholm, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and Toronto. His 2026 Relax World Tour marks his biggest, most expansive tour of India to date, giving fans across the country the chance to experience his all-new material as well as his signature, razor-sharp crowd work.

Russell Peters states, “I love coming to India. It’s home. It’s my roots and one of my favourite places to visit. Performing here is always an incredible experience — the energy, the food, hospitality and the audiences, who are smart, lively and have supported me from day one. I can’t wait to come back!”

The multi-city India leg of the Relax World Tour will kick off in March 2026 and travel to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata over a span of one month.

The tour is presented and promoted by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, powered by Mastercard.

Tour details:

● 15th March 2026 - New Delhi

● 18th March 2026 – Pune

● 20th March 2026 – Bengaluru

● 22nd March 2026 – Mumbai

● 25th March 2026- Hyderabad

● 27th March 2026- Chennai

● 29th March 2026- Kolkata

Tickets available from December 22, 12.30 pm onwards.